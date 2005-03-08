Face the Music

A few weeks ago, I went to the New York Philharmonic for the first time in years. I had a lovely time, and wondered why I didn’t do things like this more often. Then, about 10 days later, I was cooking dinner when the phone rang. Yep, it was the Philharmonic, trying to sell me a subscription for next year. Usually I hang up right away on the evening telemarketers, but I made an effort to be nice for once. The woman was very enthusiastic, telling me about all the great series that were on the schedule, and it sounded great. I told her so, then explained that I wasn’t able to make any commitments that far in advance. I thanked her politely and tried to say good-bye.

But she kept going, getting increasingly more aggressive. Finally, after about 5 more minutes of this, I said firmly that I was not going to be buying anything. She abruptly hung up on me. Nice. Even the most high-brow cultural organizations don’t believe in manners.

About an hour later, as I was sitting down to dinner, the phone rang again. It was–get this–another representative from the Philharmonic. Not only were they rude and pushy, but they didn’t even cross-check their lists?! I told the caller he’d better have a talk with his boss. He hung up. Needless to say, I’m not buying any tickets to the Philharmonic anytime soon. I doubt they’re going to do much business over the phone, either. Anyone else have telemarketing horror stories to share?