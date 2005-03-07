advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Hotel’ing Tall Tales?

By Heath Row1 minute Read

The Feb. 21 edition of Hotel Business reports on the increasing debate within the lodging industry over the concept of a six-star rating. Several properties have already been dubbed six- and seven-star hotels, and critics indicate that the standards for what might surpass the already-existing five-star rating are unclear.

While I can understand the never-ending pursuit of excellence and innovation that might well develop such high-end lodging properties, I wonder whether the question is moot. With the 2005 Mobil Travel Guide listing only 31 properties across the US that even rate five stars — less than 1% of those listed in the guide overall — what point does a six-star rating serve? Why not just aim for the already-existing top of the line? Might this be a case of setting a new industry standard before the initial standard is even met?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life