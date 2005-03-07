advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

CU CEO See-Ya

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

It took another scandal, but University of Colorado president Elizabeth Hoffman, who we listed as one of the “Cowards of the Year” in our Courage Issue, resigned today. Last year, Hoffman gave football coach Gary Barnett a slap on the wrist, even though a grand jury looked into charges of recruiting abuses, including the use of sex, drugs, and alcohol to entice athletes. It looked as if she might survive that, but not after CU professor Ward Churchill compared 9/11 victims to Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann.
In a sad twist of fate, Peter Zvi Malkin, the man who captured Eichmann, died this past weekend.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life