Why not Extraordinary Transparency?

Did you watch 60 Minutes last night? The primary news segment was about the CIA’s Extraordinary Rendition program. Reportedly, they basically kidnap suspected terrorists and fly them to countries where torture is allowed, such as Egypt and Jordan. These suspects are never actually charged with anything.

News like this concerns and frightens me. The U.S. government has repeatedly denied doing this; President Bush has spoken against torturing suspects for information. But with so much testimony and collaborating paperwork, why won’t the government fess up? Why can’t they say that we have been doing this and we are going to stop? What happened to Transparency?

I wonder what our country would be like if our government was absolutely transparent. Many people suppose that there are conspiracies occurring somewhere, but what if we knew about all of them? Transparency leads to trust. And trust becomes respect and admiration. Many businesses have learned this. In a company where transparency is the norm, the lowliest intern feels comfortable, more secure that they know whom exactly they are working for and what they are working for. Are you transparent? Is your company? Do you think that is the proper way to operate?