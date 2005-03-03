advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Around the World in Less than 80 Hours

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

What’s next, Steve Fossett? You’ve circled the earth solo in a hot-air balloon, sailed around it in just 58 days, and now, flew nonstop around it by yourself in 67 hours in a plane built by Burt Rutan and bought by Richard Branson (that’s “Sir Richard” to everyone else!). You’ve racked up quite a list of records for yourself. Kudos.

To everyone else reading this, what have you done lately?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life