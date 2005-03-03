Intelligent Strategy?

There have been some interesting developments from Intel lately. They released the info on their new dual-processor Pentium D chip last month. And this morning came the announcement of a move from 90-nanometer fabrication to 65-nm fabrication. If they can pull it off, that would be impressive and clearly advantageous in manufacturing the next generation of Pentiums.

There has been speculation this could mean a new mini PC. Everyone would see that as a clear follow up to the Mac Mini. I suppose being reactive to your competitor’s actions is one strategy for a business, but I think going your own way is far more daring and could reap the most benefit.

I suppose Intel is trying to compete in every way possible, on their opponent’s turf, as well as on their own terms. Apple, in the mean time, can continue to shake things up with their Macs. Their rivalry is clear beneficial to the consumer, even if Mac-users are still a minority. Innovation breeds further innovation, even in other companies.