Brush with Innovation

It’s not everyday that I stop and admire the toothbrushes in my local CVS. Seriously, I don’t. But a new display caught my eye this afternoon. The Fresh & Go toothbrush is one of those why-hasn’t-someone-thought-of-this-before-now ideas. The hollow handle contains toothpaste. After removing the plastic cap covering the bristles, you twist the bottom to make the paste come out. Clever, huh? I think I just solved my problem of forgetting my Crest when I travel.