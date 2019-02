The International Database of Corporate Commands is an intriguing roundup of slogans and sayings.

A Corporate Command is an instruction work, a call to action in the form of an imperative: “Just Do It”, “Turn on the Future”, “Live without Limits”, “Tap into great taste”, “Think different”, “Ride the light”.

Recent examples include HP, Keds, and Coca-Cola. What other examples are there? What do you think corporate statements like those listed accomplish?

