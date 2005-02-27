advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

IPOD instead of AAPL?

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Watching the Oscars here, and the best line of the night so far didn’t come from Chris Rock, but from Robin Williams, before announcing the winner for the best animated feature. Although “The Incredibles” did go on to win the award, Williams began opening the envelope by saying “Don’t worry Pixar, you’ve got iPod stock.” iPod stock, not Apple. Says a lot, don’t you think?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life