Well-Suited for the Web

Ah, the omnipresent business suit . While many have tried to upgrade the traditional office and conference room garb for the next generation, there’s just something about the classic, tailored cut.

So it’s refreshing to learn about English Cut, a blog written by Thomas Mahon, a bespoke tailor on Savile Row in London. Since early this year, Mahon has been telling tales of his trade, shedding light on the work he does, the people he works with, and the people who wear his wares.

Regardless of what you wear to work — or whether your tailor’s bespoke (Mahon even tells you what that means — English Cut is worth a look.

[Thanks, David!]