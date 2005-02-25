T-Mobile Terrorist Strikes Again

According to the estimable Matt Drudge , rocker Fred Durst, of Limp Bizkit fame (although increasingly famous merely for being famous), has had his phone hacked by the same person who hacked Paris Hilton’s phone earlier this week. The self-described T-Mobile Terrorist seems to have a thing for giving overexposed no-talents their comeuppance. Tara Reid, cancel your wireless service before it’s too late!

But seriously, folks, the advent of phone hacking should be putting a chill into our collective spine. It certainly reflects the focal point shift in our technological universe from the PC to the phone. And if the phone’s going to be the center of our universe, it’s going to come in for added scrutiny from hackers and spammers of all stripes.

The phone companies and the wireless companies certainly have a responsibility to do whatever they can and at a minimum that’s seeding development of anti-whatever protection for your phone. If it comes to having to buy antivirus, firewall, anti-spam, anti-spyware, etc. for our phones as well as our PCs, it’s depressing, but so be it.

Even if you’re not a D-list celebrity, do you worry about your phone’s security? What do you do? What can you do?