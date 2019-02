It seems the rivalry continues. Sirius has acquired the rights to NASCAR. We are getting quite a game of leap frog between XM Satellite Radio and Sirius Satellite Radio .

It is strange that the partnership doesn’t start until 2007. I suppose they want to see how Howard Stern pans out in 2006. I wonder which set of broadcast rights will be snatched up next. Maybe boxing? I guess the ball is in XM’s court now.