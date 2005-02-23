Questioning Success

A sample issue of the newsletter The Manager’s Intelligence Report that I recently received includes a handy item on how to lead by asking questions. Try asking yourself these questions every day — if not weekly:
- What made you mad today?
- What took too long?
- What caused complaints today?
- What was misunderstood today?
- What cost too much?
- What was wasted?
- What was too complicated?
- What was just plain silly?
- What job involved too many people?
- What job involved too many actions?
Not a bad list!