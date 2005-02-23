advertisement
Questioning Success

By Heath Row1 minute Read

A sample issue of the newsletter The Manager’s Intelligence Report that I recently received includes a handy item on how to lead by asking questions. Try asking yourself these questions every day — if not weekly:

  • What made you mad today?
  • What took too long?
  • What caused complaints today?
  • What was misunderstood today?
  • What cost too much?
  • What was wasted?
  • What was too complicated?
  • What was just plain silly?
  • What job involved too many people?
  • What job involved too many actions?

Not a bad list!

