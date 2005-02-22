advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

A Blockbuster Suit

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

I was just waiting for this to happen. Blockbuster may not “technically” have late fees anymore, but their hyped-up, feverish TV commercials celebrating the end of late fees does nothing to remind viewers that well, there are restocking fees and oh, you could be charged the full price of the video. Transparency and authenticity are absent, and if the AG is right, so are ethics and legality.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life