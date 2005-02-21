It’s in the Card(iac Fitness)

Continuing our coverage of work-related card decks , I’d like to broaden the field of focus a little — away from creativity and problem solving… and onto physical fitness.

With spring but a month away, I’m getting the exercise bug again, and as days lengthen, my marathon desk sessions are becoming harder and harder. So I was intrigued to learn about the FitDeck.

Encompassing 50 cards featuring a SEAL basic training-inspired calisthenics, the deck offers simple exercise routines that can be done anytime, anywhere, by anybody. While I may feel silly doing a rep of flutter kicks on the floor of my workspace, $20 seems well worth getting the blood flowing — and taking a break during the day even if the warm weather hasn’t kicked in yet.