Pain-Free Day for Big Pharma

An FDA advisory panel today recommended that recently controversial drugs Celebrex, Vioxx, and Bextra remain on the market, albeit with some restrictions. The panel acknowledged that the drugs can cause heart attacks and strokes, but said the benefits the painkillers provide outweighs the risks. The suggested limitations on the drugs include no direct to consumer marketing and narrowing the class of patients who are eligible to receive the drugs.
The FDA doesn’t have to accept the advisory panel’s recommendations. If you’re them, what do you do? If you’re the pharmaceutical companies, how do you restore faith in this tarnished class of drugs?