An anonymous FC Now reader has reported that they’re having difficulty unsubscribing from the FC Now email newsletter. Unfortunately, they didn’t use their real email address in their comment, so I can’t follow up with them.

That said, if you would like to sign up for — or unsubscribe from — any of our newsletters, you may do so online. And if you ever need any assistance, you can easily contact us.

Just be sure to tell us who you are — and how to contact you.