Qwest for MCI

It seems I may have spoken too soon earlier this week. It seems Qwest is looking to swoop in and claim MCI for its own. While MCI shareholders may see Verizon as the more suitable buyer, it would probably be in the consumer’s best interest for Qwest to win out.

Such a merger would keep all the players in the telecommunications competition more balanced. And we like consumers having choices. But, all of this I stated before. What needs to be reiterated is that competition breeds innovation. Innovation brings industry-wide change. One need only look at the cell phone market with camera phones, instant-messaging, and now video streaming, to see that. I don’t know about you, but I’m rooting for Qwest.