They’re Trying, Linda, They’re Trying

My esteemed colleague Linda Tischler just blogged about the massive, temporary art installation the Gates, justly lauding its refreshing lack of commercialism. I just happened by the Time Warner Center, the massive, unfortunately permanent mall that resides on the southwest edge of Central Park here in New York City. In its main window is a huge orange curtain hanging high and underneath it, printed on the glass were the words Lincoln Salutes the Gates Project. Just inside the window, in the mall lobby, sat a couple of SUV-looking Lincoln vehicles.