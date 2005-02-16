Circuit City Development…

Jennifer’s comments below on Circuit City’s CEO W. Allan McCollough are quite timely. Circuit city announced today they are closing 19 of their superstores.
Will it be enough to lessen their financial woes? Or is it the first nail in the coffin? I remember what happened to Nobody Beats the Wiz here in New York several years ago. There was wave after wave of store closings. And then there were none. Perhaps McCollough should contemplate a merger with another retailer struggling against the Best Buy behemoth.