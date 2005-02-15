advertisement
The New Global Brands

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The branding consultancy Interbrand recently released the results of its 2004 Reader’s Choice Awards. The survey asked online respondents to list the brands they felt had the most impact on their lives last year. The top few on the list below, which represents the global winners, should prompt little surprise, but the incredible climb of Arab news network Al Jazeera–or fall of Volkswagen (from #2 in 2001 to #25 in 2004)–is pretty amazing, indeed.

    Interbrand’s 2004 Readers’ Choice Awards

  • Apple
  • Google
  • Ikea
  • Starbucks
  • Al Jazeera
  • Mini
  • Coca-Cola
  • Virgin
  • eBay
  • Nokia

