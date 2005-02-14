A Cool New “Magazine”

O’Reilly, a publishing company that’s beloved by techno-wizards for its books on software hacking and all things digital, has just turned its sights to the world of atoms, not bits, with Make: — a print magazine/book. Or a quarterly “mook,” as the FAQ calls it. Make: is a do-it-yourself guide for constructing gadgetry of all kinds. And worth checking out if you have any extra space in your garage.