Incredible Pixar

Yesterday, Pixar reported better earnings than what was expected. It is no surprise with the success of Finding Nemo and The Incredibles. What is a surprise is that Pixar is willing to wait for Disney to choose a new CEO before deciding to resume distribution with them.

After their upcoming Cars, Pixar’s contract with Disney will be over. And Steve Jobs has already said that they will not cooperate with Disney in the creation of sequels to Finding Nemo and Monsters Inc. Yet, they are being accommodating by patiently waiting for a new Disney CEO? Does Pixar really need to wait for the gargantuan sales of The Incredibles DVD to prove their worth?

The Pixar Animation Studio needs to take their destiny into their own hands and announce new distribution partners. Most of the business community are frustrated with Disney and Michael Eisner. Now is not the time for silent condemnation. I look forward to a future where Pixar gets their due from the public, rather than Disney taking the credit, for their masterpieces.