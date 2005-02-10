advertisement
Google Loses a Blogger

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Believe it or not, it looks like Google–the place we love for its open and populist culture–has just done the unthinkable: lost an employee whose blog about life at the company caused a ruckus.

Mark Jen, who only joined Google a month ago, left the company, according to a CNET News report. Mark apparently got himself into some trouble when he began writing about his experiences and impressions at Google on a blog called Ninetyninezeros. After he started blogging on Jan. 17th and his blogs attracted some attention, his postings disappeared for about a week–and then resurfaced in an edited version on Jan. 26th.

Is anyone other than me surprised that Google would lose an employee over something like this?

