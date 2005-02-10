Accidental Development

FC Now reader Don Miller emailed today to point out that the American Management Association offers lessons from each episode of the Apprentice. Forget what you may think about the Donald for a moment; the AMA’s lessons — while based on the primary theme of an episode — does little to draw on the program’s happenings. Instead, the AMA offers real-life advice. This is no blow-by-blow recap of the week that was — this is useful stuff, even if out of the Apprentice context.