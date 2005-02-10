Who Will Replace Carly?

Putting the Carly gender question aside (take note Linda! ), the big question now is who will take over at HP? In the piece Jennifer Reingold and I wrote recently looking back at the book Built to Last , in which HP was listed as one of 18 “visionary” companies, both Jerry Porras and Jim Collins hinted in their interviews that HP had strayed in recent years from the founding principles that made it great — namely that everything was done in the service of producing great, world-changing technology.

Is there someone who can breathe new life into the HP Way? The WSJ makes some good speculation of candidates including Anne Mulcahy, Ed Zander, Micheal Cappellas, and Patricia Russo from outside. Internal candidates that have garnered some speculative buzz include Ann Livermore and VJ Joshi. Who’s your pick?

I’ll start with my (too obvious) suggestion: MEG! If somebody picks a winner, I’ll find some FC prize lying around the office (mug, t-shirt?) and mail it out to you.