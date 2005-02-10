Cent Valentine

Valentine’s Day is coming up, and stopping by a Hallmark store earlier this week, I was surprised how easy it was to drop $25 on greeting cards. (Valentine’s and St. Patrick’s, combined.) So I was intrigued by a recent article in the Ottawa Business Journal about Valentine’s spending .

Men spend an average of $74, while women spend $47

21% of men will spend between $1,000 and $5,000, while 9% of women will do the same

How do you recognize Valentine’s Day? Do people in your office do anything? (I bought coworkers kiddy cards like I exchanged in grade school.) What’s the buzz when someone gets sent flowers at work?

And… will you be my Valentine?