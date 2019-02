So, Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina got the axe today. It’s worth asking the fascinating question that FC’s George Anders posed nearly three years ago: What if Carly were a man? Would (s)he still be CEO? Would HP’s board, its directors, and the media have cut a guy more slack? Would the stock be any higher?

HP’s stock shot up 8% on the news this morning. A female colleague here quipped: that’s because most stock traders are guys.

What do you think?