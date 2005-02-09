Carly Fiorina: What’s Next?

There’s little surprise to her departure, given all the media coverage in the past three months about the difference of opinions in Hewlett-Packard’s boardroom. Frankly, no matter what you thought of the Compaq deal or Carly herself, I think she wasn’t given enough time to prove this thing could work. We live in a world where everyone expects and demands instant results–especially Wall Street where people live, die and bet by the quarter. Well, life and business just isn’t like that. To turnaround a company as big and as complex as HP doesn’t take a few quarters or a few years. It takes a long time. Change doesn’t come easy.