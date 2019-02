Not long after a well-researched and -reasoned hatchet job in Fortune magazine, Carly Fiorina is stepping down at HP. Relation, causation aside, her departure raises some interesting questions.

Formerly the It Girl of business, Fiorina was a strong woman in a big company. She was going to reinvent HP. And now, wherefore art thou?

What does her departure mean for HP? For the role of women at work?