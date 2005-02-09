Fast Company… on the Air!

So, I was on TV this morning. You can obtain a partial transcript via Google Video, but I was on ABC World News This Morning to discuss the recent 25 Top Jobs for 2005 online feature.

Now, I went through media training several years ago, but this was my first time on TV. And it was fascinating. Awake at 2:30 a.m. on three hours of sleep, car service at 3:30, at the studio by 3:55. Makeup, hair, brief meeting with Heather Cabot, and a fresh copy of the New York Times.

I was on the set by 4:40, and off in two minutes. Then to a back room for a remote hookup, another two or three minutes. Back in the car, and home by 5:30. Four more hours of sleep later, here I am, in the office.

Have you or someone you work with ever been on TV to discuss company business or your work? What was your experience like? How did you prepare?