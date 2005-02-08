CEOs Who Blog

In our February issue, we took a look at three notable CEOs who maintain their own blogs . One of them is Jonathan Schwartz, president and COO of Sun Microsystems.

Earlier today, a reader of FC Now emailed to inform me that another Sun executive recently started blogging: Greg Papadopolus, CTO.

Now a second officer of Sun Microsystems has jumped into the blogosphere. Greg Papadopoulos, CTO, just launched his first blog, called Greg Matter. His first entry, on the topic of open source licensing, jumps right into the heart of the controversy around developer rights and developer freedom in the open source world, contrasting the different implications for these issues inherent in the GPL and CDDL licenses.

While Sun is a technology company, I think that it’s to their credit that the first executive to blog was the COO — and the second the CTO. We’ll watch to see how Papadopoulos’ blog develops!