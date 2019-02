Inspired by Tim Sanders’ book Love Is the Killer App, which details how Sanders reads books — and why — the author of the blog Slacker Manager weighs in with his own how to. While I’d also offer our Readers’ Choice project as a way to identify which books are need to reads, his advice on annotating a book while you read is useful. He also mentions several useful reading tools — I’d recommend the Pilot G-2 as a choice pen.