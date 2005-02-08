How Smart People Work

It’s the magazine’s tagline — and it’s how Fast Company approaches business leadership and innovation. So I’m not surprised that ex-Microsofty Scott Berkun’s new ChangeThis e-book piques my interest; it’s entitled How to Manage Smart People .

In an 18-page PDF, Berkun, who worked as an Internet Explorer program manager, offers several tips and tactics for working well with extremely talented people. Here’s the short form:

Make people visible

Ask them what they need to do amazing work

Respect the talents they have, that you don’t

You can gain additional ideas and insights in the Talent & Careers resource center.