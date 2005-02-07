advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Fast Company… on the Air!

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Fast Company Web editorial and community director Heath Row — that’s me! — will appear on ABC World News This Morning, on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 4:40 a.m. I will discuss Fast Company‘s recent Web feature The 25 Top Jobs for 2005. Make getting up so early worth my while and tune in if you’re able! And check out the related SlideShow, too.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life