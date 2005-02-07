advertisement
Design for Living

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The new issue of ReadyMade magazine looks at ideas and designs for living in small spaces. Even if you’re not much of a do-it-yourselfer (and I confess that I’m not), the magazine is still inspiring and provocative for its vision of how to combine style with sustainability. It’s available on newsstands currently. Or you can check out its back issues, which are archived online.

