Did Danny Have to Go?

The old “You’re Fired” routine hit guitar-playing, college-educated Danny last night. The poor boy seemed awfully surprised by Trump’s decision, even though you knew Dan was done for in the very first episode–not nearly macho enough for the Trump crowd.

But what’s your theory on Michael who was exempt from being tossed but pretty much set himself up to get the boot the next time the college team loses? Once his ideas weren’t greeted with total enthusiasm, Michael just gave up, behaving like a lout. Seems more suited to manage a small construction crew in the burbs than anything else.