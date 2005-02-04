The $240,000 Secretary

Yes, believe it. When New York Stock Exchange CEO Dick Grasso was pulling down his controversial millions in pay, his executive assistant actually made about $240,000 a year. That’s according to a newly released report by the exchange. Pay experts who were called in for their opinions on Ms. SooJee Lee’s compensation said that her salary was “excessive and unreasonable.”
Imagine being an executive assistant and making $240K a year! The median annual income for these jobs is not much more than $36,700.