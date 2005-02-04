Superbowl Funday

Jack Smith, president of PeopleSpace Inc., emailed me earlier today to invite me to participate in a project that seems quite promising. This Sunday, during the Super Bowl, PeopleSpace will test the newest version of its Real Time Rating Tool, which lets viewers vote from home — in real time — for their favorite Super Bowl ad. The RTRT not only shows which ad is most popular, but also which moment in which ad is the best. A summary of the results will be available within an hour of the end of the game. While I’m not sure I’ll be able to participate, I am interested in the results — and in the idea of distributed real-time feedback. Next up: “Rate the Stars” during the Academy Awards.