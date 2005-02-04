He Could Go All the Waaayyyyy

Like any good business book author, Malcolm Gladwell, who we profiled in our January issue, discusses how his theory of “momentary autism” can be applied to sports in an interview with ESPN.com’s Jeff Merron. And what better time, considering that Super Bowl XXXIX is just days away. While Gladwell is coy about who he thinks will win, I’m going to depart from journalistic objectivity and say, “Fly, Eagles, Fly!”