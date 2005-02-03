Culture of Complaint

Several years ago, Fast Company took a look at how to best handle complaints — from clients and colleagues. Late last month, the Orange County Register covered the ongoing presence of complaint Web sites .

According to the Pew Internet & American Life Project, 26% of adult Net users — more than 33 million people! — have gone online to write a product, service, or personal review. Clearly, business leaders may prefer customers — disgruntled and gruntled alike — to contact them directly. Here are some of the places you can keep tabs on what people may be saying about you and your business: