Sales Spiral

At home this week, I got an invitation to one of Dale Carnegie ‘s sales training courses. Tucked inside the invitation was a business card-sized primer to his Selling Success Spiral and questioning model. The little card is useful enough on its own.

Selling Success Spiral

New opportunity

Pre-approach

First communication

First interview

Opportunity analysis

Solution development

Soultion presentation

Customer evaluation

Negotiation

Buy commitment

Follow-up

Satisfied customers

The questioning model also offers tools you can use:

As-is questions help determine the current situation of a potential customer

Should be questions create an image of a possible buyer’s optimal performance

Barrier questions address issues that may be keeping them from achieving their optimal performance

Payout questions help identify how a company or team will benefit from the services you offer

How does this map with your experience of the sales process and cycle?