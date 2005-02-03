Sales Spiral

At home this week, I got an invitation to one of Dale Carnegie‘s sales training courses. Tucked inside the invitation was a business card-sized primer to his Selling Success Spiral and questioning model. The little card is useful enough on its own.
Selling Success Spiral
- New opportunity
- Pre-approach
- First communication
- First interview
- Opportunity analysis
- Solution development
- Soultion presentation
- Customer evaluation
- Negotiation
- Buy commitment
- Follow-up
- Satisfied customers
The questioning model also offers tools you can use:
As-is questions help determine the current situation of a potential customer
Should be questions create an image of a possible buyer’s optimal performance
Barrier questions address issues that may be keeping them from achieving their optimal performance
Payout questions help identify how a company or team will benefit from the services you offer
How does this map with your experience of the sales process and cycle?