Where the Girls Are

While the gender wage gap gets all the attention, the real news is in the number of fields in which women now earn more than men. Here’s a list of 10 areas in which women earn at least 5% more, culled from a more extensive table in Warren Farrells new book, Why Men Earn More: The Startling Truth Behind the Pay Gap and What Women Can Do about It .

(Source: an unpublished table compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics)

The first number is for women, the second for men.

Sales Engineer — $89,908 — $62.660

Engineering managers — $82,784 — $76,752

Aerospace engineers — $78.416 — $70,356

Financial analysts — $69,004 — $58,604

Radiation therapists — $59,124 — $53,300

Statisticians — $49,140 — $36,296

Tool and die makers — $46,228 — $40,144

Speech pathologists — $45,136 — $35,048

Advertising managers — $42,068 — $40,144

Agricultural scientists — $41,704 — $39,156

Of course, lots of those jobs are things like “gaming services workers” — (croupiers, who get nice tips), and telephone operators — a declining category if there ever was one. But it’s nice to know there are a few jobs where the ladies prevail. I’m looking forward to the day when this list includes things like CFO, CMO, CEO.