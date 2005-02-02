advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Where the Girls Are

By Linda Tischler1 minute Read

While the gender wage gap gets all the attention, the real news is in the number of fields in which women now earn more than men. Here’s a list of 10 areas in which women earn at least 5% more, culled from a more extensive table in Warren Farrells new book, Why Men Earn More: The Startling Truth Behind the Pay Gap and What Women Can Do about It.

(Source: an unpublished table compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics)

The first number is for women, the second for men.

  • Sales Engineer — $89,908 — $62.660
  • Engineering managers — $82,784 — $76,752
  • Aerospace engineers — $78.416 — $70,356
  • Financial analysts — $69,004 — $58,604
  • Radiation therapists — $59,124 — $53,300
  • Statisticians — $49,140 — $36,296
  • Tool and die makers — $46,228 — $40,144
  • Speech pathologists — $45,136 — $35,048
  • Advertising managers — $42,068 — $40,144
  • Agricultural scientists — $41,704 — $39,156

Of course, lots of those jobs are things like “gaming services workers” — (croupiers, who get nice tips), and telephone operators — a declining category if there ever was one. But it’s nice to know there are a few jobs where the ladies prevail. I’m looking forward to the day when this list includes things like CFO, CMO, CEO.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life