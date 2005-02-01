What We Talk About When We Talk About Spam

It’s been awhile since Fast Company took a behind-the-scenes peek at the spamming world. As far as I can remember, editor Keith Hammonds was the last to go snooping around in that shadowy corner of commerce (see The Dirty Little Secret About Spam). Since Keith’s piece in August 2003, spam has evolved, showing up more and more on blogs, phones, and even in IM. The Register, an online British IT mag, revisits the subject in a piece here.