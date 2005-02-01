The Sopranos Deal

With A&E buying the rights to HBO’s critical hit The Sopranos, a new record has been set for a network buying rerun rights. At $2.5 million per episode, some may call it a steal. This could have a domino effect, not unlike the salary booms of professional athletes. While that may be fine for critical or popular darlings, what about less successful shows with several seasons under their belt? Or Reality TV? Could The Ashlee Simpson Show sell for millions per episode?