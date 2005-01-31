Travel Tablet

Not long ago, a colleague introduced me to the wonders of Berocca, a British product that bridges hangover remedy (so I’m told) and cold preventative — think how you feel after a long business trip. While the product is imported on a limited scale, there’s also a domestic counterpart: Airborne, the “effervescent health formula.” Next time you take a business trip and feel a little peaked, consider these blends of B, C, E, and other vitamins and minerals.