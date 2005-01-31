Sharing the Secrets of Success

Thanks to Fast Company for giving me another chance to talk about Contagious Success, my book — and a subject I never get tired of. I’ve long believed treating people with respect is imperative for businesses, but it took the work of my team at the Hudson Highland Center for High Performance to prove it. Now I’m trying to spread the word whenever and wherever I can.

The bad news? A recent study we conducted of knowledge workers globally found that only 10% of our highly paid and well educated respondents could provide evidence that their workgroup was high performing.

But our research — and my experience — also shows that every company has high-performing workgroups… groups that make money for the business or develop new products and services… groups that adapt to changes, understand their customers and know how to get what they need… and most importantly, groups that create environments in which people can flourish. Every company has ’em, but few know how to take advantage of them.

I’m curious to know if any of you have had similar experiences. Does your company have high performing workgroups? Do these groups share their “secrets” with the rest of the company?