The staff of Fast Company usually tries to avoid blogging about blogging — or the business of blogging — enough people do that already. Instead, we try to blog about business and work — new ideas, best practices, tools people can use, leadership, and innovation. That said, this morning, I participated in a panel discussion at the New Communications Forum . The topic? Blogging and journalism.

During the session, I talked about why we launched FC Now in August 2003, what it does for the magazine in terms of benefits and opportunities, and how it informs our work online and in print. Rather than share my notes, I’ll just point to some other participants’ reports on the session:

Update: Richard Koman also blogged the session in Open.Communication.