Donald Trump (Again!)

Last night’s opener to The Apprentice was fascinating television. Yes, readers of this blog know that I am no fan of The Donald. Indeed, Fast Company is one of his loudest critics. But I have to salute Mark Burnett for spinning out another great conceit: have a team of college-educated professionals compete against only those with high school degrees. As much as we like to believe that we live in a classless society in America, truth is there is a major cultural divide between the educated and the uneducated. Tapping into that conflict in a business context is nothing less than brilliant. Interestingly enough, the high school grads have a net worth that is three times that of the college-educated group on the show. Hence, the group’s name: Net Worth. Who are you rooting for?