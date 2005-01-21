There’s been a lot of focus on product innovation over the years, but very little discussion or thought on innovation in the service sector–despite the vast growth of that part of our economy. “It’s one of those areas that is a tweener, falling between other departments in a company,” says Jeneanne M. Rae, co-founder of Peer Insight .

Rae came by the other day with co-founder Tim Olgilvie to talk about the differences between product and service innovation and their search for more tools and ideas to help organizations get a lead in this area. They’ve formed a collaborative venture among eight companies, including Mastercard and Siebel Systems, to share data and deconstruct the successses and failures in service innovation.

It’s a cool project. So far, their research has led to some fascinating insights and the creation of what they call “The Discipline of Service Innovation.” Without boring you with every specific, here’s some of the basic principles Tim and Jeneanne came up with to help innovate in the service arena.